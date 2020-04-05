Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $50.75 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

