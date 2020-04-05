NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) Financial Contrast

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NK Lukoil PAO and Acacia Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NK Lukoil PAO 1 0 1 0 2.00 Acacia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NK Lukoil PAO and Acacia Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NK Lukoil PAO $123.17 billion 0.37 $10.06 billion N/A N/A Acacia Mining $663.79 million 1.91 $58.87 million N/A N/A

NK Lukoil PAO has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Mining.

Risk and Volatility

NK Lukoil PAO has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Mining has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NK Lukoil PAO and Acacia Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NK Lukoil PAO 8.16% 15.95% 10.97% Acacia Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of NK Lukoil PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NK Lukoil PAO beats Acacia Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,258 filling stations and 129 oil depots in 18 countries, as well as markets its own and third-party crude oil and refined products through wholesale and retail channels in Russia, Europe, the South-East Asia, Central and North America, and internationally. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Acacia Mining

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali. It also produces co-products, such as copper and silver. The company was formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc and changed its name to Acacia Mining plc in November 2014. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Acacia Mining plc is a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation.

