Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Head to Head Survey

Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Trimedyne alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trimedyne and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Trimedyne and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -649.06% -88.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trimedyne and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimedyne $5.57 million 0.09 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 237.03 -$1.62 million N/A N/A

Trimedyne has higher revenue and earnings than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Trimedyne has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimedyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimedyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.