Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 737,151 Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 737,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,200,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.18% of Reinsurance Group of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

