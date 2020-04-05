Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 755,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,285,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.83% of Varian Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,400. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $96.35 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

