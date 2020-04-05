Norges Bank Buys Shares of 853,539 Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 853,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

