Norges Bank Buys Shares of 956,000 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 956,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,294,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.79% of Okta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 40.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Okta by 123.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Okta by 17.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from to in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

OKTA opened at $118.94 on Friday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

