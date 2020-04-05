Norges Bank Invests $112.34 Million in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,339,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Alleghany as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $500.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.51. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

