Norges Bank Invests $113.04 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,694,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

