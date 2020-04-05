Norges Bank Invests $122.07 Million in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,155,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,069,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Extra Space Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.53. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

