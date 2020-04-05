Norges Bank Invests $124.46 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 723,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,464,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Capital World Investors raised its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IDEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in IDEX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in IDEX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,844,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

