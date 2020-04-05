Norges Bank Makes New $116.24 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,559,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,241,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

