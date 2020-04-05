Norges Bank Makes New $120.09 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,148,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,088,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDP opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.