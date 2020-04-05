Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,831,375 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

LNG opened at $32.20 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

