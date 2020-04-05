Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460,605 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,950,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.06.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

