Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,012,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,208,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Kirkland Lake Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KL shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

KL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.45. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

