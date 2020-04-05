Norges Bank Takes $118.70 Million Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,778,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,697,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Noble Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $67,781,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,382 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,378,000 after acquiring an additional 853,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,519,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 571,171 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

