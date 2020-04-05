Norges Bank Takes Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,352,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,504,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 735.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 231,815 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CarMax by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 302,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 182,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $118.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

