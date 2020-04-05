Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 118000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 59.35 and a quick ratio of 59.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Norvista Capital Company Profile (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Norvista Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norvista Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.