NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 246.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

NG opened at $8.65 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $113,876.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,873.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,014 shares of company stock worth $1,645,305 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

