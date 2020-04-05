Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 218,638 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 218,638 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Aecom worth $73,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.