Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Steel Dynamics worth $75,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 9,300 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $198,276.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at $546,836.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.