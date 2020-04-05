Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $65,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

