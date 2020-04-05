Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $65.44 Million Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,984 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Westrock worth $65,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 184,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 131,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $106,859,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,895,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Westrock stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

