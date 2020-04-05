Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $73.70 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $73,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

