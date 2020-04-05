Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $74.02 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 295,657 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Marathon Oil worth $74,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.