Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,439 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Peloton worth $75,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 1,591.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $10,642,511.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,493,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,644,876.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $28.75 on Friday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

