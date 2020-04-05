Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Polaris Industries worth $64,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.36.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

