Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,267 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Paycom Software worth $63,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.06.

PAYC stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.94 and a 200-day moving average of $252.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

