Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,359 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $74,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

