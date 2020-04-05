Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,669 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Equifax worth $64,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equifax by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

