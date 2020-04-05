Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 115,889 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,889 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $74,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 259.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

