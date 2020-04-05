Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 238,071 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238,071 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of The Western Union worth $65,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 857,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Western Union by 222.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 227,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 66.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in The Western Union by 27.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of WU opened at $17.72 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.