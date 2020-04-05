Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Seattle Genetics worth $67,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.76.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

