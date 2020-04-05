Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Alleghany worth $62,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $500.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $752.51. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. Alleghany’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

