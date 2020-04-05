Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ooma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). William Blair also issued estimates for Ooma’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $224.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 148,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

