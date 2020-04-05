OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.79 million, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,208.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 1,021,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 73,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

