Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 62000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Para Resources Company Profile (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Para Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Para Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.