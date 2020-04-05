Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,718,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 445,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,382 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 179,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after buying an additional 240,944 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $361.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

