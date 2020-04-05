Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $286,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 296,314 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 215,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,119,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

