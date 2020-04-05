PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

PDCE opened at $8.02 on Friday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,467,000 after purchasing an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $19,001,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PDC Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 152,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

