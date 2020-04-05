Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1,206.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after buying an additional 636,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 439,511 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,758,000 after buying an additional 436,664 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 221,607 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Virtu Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

