Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $106,000 in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

