Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Avaya by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE AVYA opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

