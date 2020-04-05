Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,990,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twilio from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

