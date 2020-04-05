Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 181.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $1,675,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Royal Gold stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $112.01.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

