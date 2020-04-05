Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,989 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 631,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $1.95 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.