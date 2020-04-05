Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 32,362.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,534,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after buying an additional 193,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,712,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NHI opened at $37.60 on Friday. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

