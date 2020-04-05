Pensionfund Sabic Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,671,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $125,632,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

