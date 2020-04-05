Pensionfund Sabic Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

STOR stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Tawn Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at $119,210.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

